Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Financial Review

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

bluebird bio has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $3.66 million 129.17 -$819.38 million ($8.32) -0.74 Genetic Technologies $4.86 million 3.71 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio.

78.3% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -2,141.34% -130.19% -73.31% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for bluebird bio and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 2 8 1 0 1.91 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

bluebird bio currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.66%. Given bluebird bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats bluebird bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical study program includes HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Orchard Therapeutics Limited, Forty Seven, Inc., and Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, and type 2 diabetes. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

