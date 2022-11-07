Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $23,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,520. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $179.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.02.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

