German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Sunday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GABC stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 38.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.