Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

