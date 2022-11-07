GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GlycoMimetics stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of GlycoMimetics worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GlycoMimetics

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.