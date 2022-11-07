GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) PT Lowered to 208.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 344.00 to 208.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GNNDY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $68.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.03. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $196.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

