Gode Chain Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $906,937.00 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00596282 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,447.00 or 0.31059346 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

