Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $5.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $3.90 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $772.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

