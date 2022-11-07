Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $5.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
See Also
