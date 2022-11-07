Golden Goose (GOLD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,674.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $66,770.29 and approximately $1,674.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

