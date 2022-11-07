GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. GoPro also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.57.

GoPro Stock Up 2.2 %

GPRO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 191,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,598. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $781.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth $515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 3,335.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

