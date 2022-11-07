Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Trading Down 30.2% This Week

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $155.72 million and $131,498.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00595289 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.46 or 0.31007620 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

