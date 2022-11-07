Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.26. 68,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

