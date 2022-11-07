Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Insider Charles Richard William Bond Acquires 232,784 Shares

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Rating) insider Charles Richard William Bond acquired 232,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,983.52 ($8,074.37).

Great Southern Copper Price Performance

LON GSCU traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 33,673 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.72. Great Southern Copper PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.20 ($0.06).

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper-gold projects in Chile. It holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

