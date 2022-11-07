Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.03. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.