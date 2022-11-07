Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Down to $37.69

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.69, but opened at $36.76. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 381 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after buying an additional 441,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 89,097 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 36.5% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 122,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.