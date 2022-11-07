Greenlane Renewables (GRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.52 million.

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$75.59 million and a P/E ratio of -17.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

