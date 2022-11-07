Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cars.com by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cars.com by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE CARS opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,486.49 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

