Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $133.03 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

