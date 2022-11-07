Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 52,461 shares.The stock last traded at $157.92 and had previously closed at $160.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Featured Articles
