Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 52,461 shares.The stock last traded at $157.92 and had previously closed at $160.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.