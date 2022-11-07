Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Guardant Health stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 121.35% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

