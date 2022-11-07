Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Up to $80.66

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.66, but opened at $84.51. Haemonetics shares last traded at $83.79, with a volume of 1,003 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Haemonetics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

