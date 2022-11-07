Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 4.2 %

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HBIO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,707.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,809.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 72,651 shares of company stock worth $234,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 640.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 128,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 410.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 314,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,817 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.