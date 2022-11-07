Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 4.2 %
Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on HBIO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 640.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 128,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 410.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 314,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,817 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
