HC Advisors LLC Acquires 3,270 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Comm Services ETF comprises 1.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

Shares of IXP stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $87.23.

