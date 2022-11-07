HC Advisors LLC Buys 4,975 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.69. 1,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,260. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

