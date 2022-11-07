HC Advisors LLC Has $11.51 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $48.25. 12,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,046. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86.

