HC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APLS traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $48.10. 54,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,535. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

