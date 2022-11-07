HC Wainwright Boosts Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $64.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $38.48 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $119,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,094 shares of company stock worth $11,732,979. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.