Head to Head Contrast: Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) vs. Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Trio-Tech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.41 billion 0.28 $392.07 million $0.79 5.97 Trio-Tech International $44.06 million 0.44 $2.39 million $0.58 8.17

Analyst Ratings

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. Sumitomo Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trio-Tech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Trio-Tech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Heavy Industries 4.35% 8.31% 4.27% Trio-Tech International 5.44% 8.63% 5.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats Sumitomo Heavy Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines. Its Mechatronics segment offers gear reducers, motors, and boxes; motion control drives, inverters, precision positioning equipment, laser processing systems, control systems and components, motion components, and drive and collaborative robot solutions. The company's Industrial Machinery segment provides plastics machinery, film forming machines, cryogenic equipment, precision forgings, semiconductor production equipment, medical machines and equipment, forging press machines, machining tools, air conditioning equipment, defense equipment, injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, ion accelerators and implanters, cyclotrons, tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, steel tube air forming systems, lifting magnets, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, cast iron and steel rolls, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating products. Its Logistics & Construction segment offers hydraulic excavators, mobile cranes, road machinery, material handling systems, logistics systems, automated parking systems, road machinery, crawler cranes, foundation machines, and forklifts. The company's Energy & Lifelines segment provides private power generation facilities, boilers, air pollution control equipment, water and sewage treatment systems, industrial waste treatment facilities, turbines, pumps, process equipment, pressure vessels, mixing vessels, food processing machinery, ships, circulating and bubbling fluidized bed boilers, liquid air energy storage, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, ash handling systems, evaporation and crystallization facilities, fluidized bed gasifiers, waste heat boilers, waste-to-energy plants, CFB scrubbers, baghouses, flue gas denitrification systems, plant operation support systems, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, steam turbines, process pumps, distillation technology and extractors, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, coke oven machines, food and beverage manufacturing facilities, and oil tankers. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. The Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. It operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

