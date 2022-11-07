Head to Head Survey: First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) versus Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 5.42 -$15.01 million ($0.80) -23.72

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 74.32%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.77%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.21% -4.59% -1.28%

Summary

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

