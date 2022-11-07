Head to Head Survey: Star Group (NYSE:SGU) vs. Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Star Group and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Star Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 1 4 0 2.80

Allego has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Star Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.21 $87.74 million $1.20 7.08 Allego $102.10 million 2.16 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Star Group and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.19% 20.46% 6.36% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Group beats Allego on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.