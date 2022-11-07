Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $51.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00088476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00069131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006638 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06016912 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $45,760,963.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.