Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $621,137.00

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $160.26 million and $621,137.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00021160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,730.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00250665 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.39150322 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $620,034.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.