Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $222.00 at Mizuho

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $222.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HSY. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $229.03 on Monday. Hershey has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

