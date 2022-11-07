HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.0 %

DINO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,349,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

