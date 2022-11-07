HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $129.97 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $129.97 million and $788,962.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

