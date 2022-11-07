HI Price Tops $0.0462 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $128.03 million and approximately $816,405.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,513.35 or 1.00007461 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008405 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004794 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00249850 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.046541 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $768,041.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

