Hidigital btc (HDBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,199.00

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hidigital btc token can now be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00016932 BTC on major exchanges. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $7.35 billion and $18,199.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00596214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,466.01 or 0.31068980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.63034273 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars.

