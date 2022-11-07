Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys 447 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 228.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DY traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,377. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also

