Hilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,330,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,709,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10,324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.77. 14,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,797. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

