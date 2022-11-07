Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $10.08 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Starwood Property Trust worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 70,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,633. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

