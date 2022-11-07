Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $11.29 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,628,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $93.23. 228,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.