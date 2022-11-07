Hilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 1.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 40.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

