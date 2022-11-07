Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $158.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

