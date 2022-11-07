Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,342,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 489,929 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.08. 74,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

