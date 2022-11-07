Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $5.26 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,667. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

