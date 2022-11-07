Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBU. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System Company Profile

NYSE:CBU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.45. 3,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

