Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 930 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.41) to GBX 930 ($10.75) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSX. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($13.97) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.69) to GBX 975 ($11.27) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.23).
Shares of HSX opened at GBX 976.40 ($11.29) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 897.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 912.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,220.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
