Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.85 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.18.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.43. 57,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,162. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after acquiring an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,274,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 611,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.