Honest (HNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Honest Stock Performance

Honest stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.48. Honest has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Insider Activity at Honest

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Honest news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,314 shares of company stock worth $204,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Honest by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Honest during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

