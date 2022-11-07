Horizen Trading Up 4.4% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $169.40 million and $8.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.01 or 0.00067187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00248024 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00085647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

